Masked man fires gun in 7-Eleven, leaves in taxicab

SAN DIEGO – Police chased an armed robber who fired a gun inside a 7-Eleven store in Point Loma Tuesday morning, police said.

A man with a cover over his face walked into the convenience store in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard at 8 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, San Diego police said. After firing his gun, the employee handed over cash.

A witness called police and told them the gunman left in a taxicab, according to a detective.

Officers chased the taxi for a few blocks before it stopped at Nimitz Boulevard and North Harbor Drive. They took the passenger into the custody and found a gun. Detectives were questioning the driver, but said there was no indication that the taxi driver was involved in the robbery.

There were no reports of injuries due to the shooting.

Police are investigating and said the store should reopen later in the day.