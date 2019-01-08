Man shot by cop after he cut his own throat signed to Nick Cannon’s label

SAN DIEGO — The 23-year-old man who was shot by an officer in the Midway District after he cut his own throat is an up-and-coming rapper signed to Nick Cannon’s label.

Ryan Bowers was identified as the man who allegedly cut his throat with a knife. He pulled a different knife from his jacket pocket and raised it toward officers once they arrived at the scene Thursday, said San Diego Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree.

Bowers refused to follow orders to back up and continued to advance on the officers when they drew their weapons, said Lt. Dupree. One of the officers then fired his weapon at the man, striking him at least once in the upper body.

Officers at the scene gave medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Bowers was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Bowers was identified by authorities.

His latest post on Facebook indicates he was going through hard times, writing “My life is so stupid.” The post was written on New Year’s Eve.

Nick Cannon, who’s known Bowers for years, shared a picture with Bowers and R&B singer Kehlani with a lengthy caption late Monday night.

The picture was taken on a music video shoot for Cannon’s song ‘Dance Floor,’ in which the rap group appeared. The song was dedicated to Mariah Carey. Cannon and Carey were married for 8 years.

Bowers and Oakland native Kehlani were on a rap group together called ‘PWD’ about 5 years ago, according to Cannon.

In the post, Cannon started that having to write the post hurt his heart.

Cannon described Bowers as “one of the most talented and gifted youngsters” he had ever met, as well as “one of the most resilient and strong spirits,” he has witnessed.

He asked for his nearly 3 million followers for prayers and positive energy, ending the post optimistic that Bowers will pull through.

Bowers released a music video for his song ‘Okay Go,’ in 2012.

Bowers remains hospitalized.