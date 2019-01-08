Man shot by cop after he cut his own throat signed to Nick Cannon’s label

SAN DIEGO — The 23-year-old man who was shot by an officer in the Midway District after he cut his own throat is an up-and-coming rapper signed to Nick Cannon’s label.
Ryan Bowers was identified as the man who allegedly cut his throat with a knife. He pulled a different knife from his jacket pocket and raised it toward officers once they arrived at the scene Thursday, said San Diego Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree.
Bowers refused to follow orders to back up and continued to advance on the officers when they drew their weapons, said Lt. Dupree. One of the officers then fired his weapon at the man, striking him at least once in the upper body.
Officers at the scene gave medical aid until paramedics arrived.
Bowers was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, Bowers was identified by authorities.
His latest post on Facebook indicates he was going through hard times, writing “My life is so stupid.” The post was written on New Year’s Eve.
Nick Cannon, who’s known Bowers for years, shared a picture with Bowers and R&B singer Kehlani with a lengthy caption late Monday night.
The picture was taken on a music video shoot for Cannon’s song ‘Dance Floor,’ in which the rap group appeared. The song was dedicated to Mariah Carey. Cannon and Carey were married for 8 years.
Bowers and Oakland native Kehlani were on a rap group together called ‘PWD’ about 5 years ago, according to Cannon.
In the post, Cannon started that having to write the post hurt his heart.
Cannon described Bowers as “one of the most talented and gifted youngsters” he had ever met, as well as “one of the most resilient and strong spirits,” he has witnessed.
He asked for his nearly 3 million followers for prayers and positive energy, ending the post optimistic that Bowers will pull through.
This honestly hurts my heart to have to post this right now, but I’m just requesting prayers and positive energy for my young guy! @RyanBowersOB has to be one of the most talented and gifted youngsters I’ve ever met but more importantly one of the most resilient and strong spirits I’ve personally witnessed. He had such a troubled and haunted journey when I first signed him that I wasn’t aware of because he did it all with a smile. One of the nicest and sincere kids you could ever meet. About 5 years ago I created a alternative rap group for him and @Kehlani along with a few other talented young artist called “PWD”. They were all so dope that I invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in them. They had amazing songs with @E40 @losangelesconfidential @djpremier and more. They toured with @therealtechn9ne and even performed on Wildnout, at SXSW and other festivals. And Bowers was the energy of the group, a writer, rapper, singer, skateboarder.😊! The kid could do it all, but like most of us he had his own demons and darkness that he struggled with. We would often talk about God and Spirituality and he got to a place where it all was confusing for him and he couldn’t trust anyone. I told him I would always have his back and would be there for him so when I got the call today that he slit his throat and then immediately after the San Diego police shot him numerous times. My heart sunk. Through the grace of the Most High Ryan Bowers is still here with us, but he needs your prayers and positive energy. I promise you if my guy pulls through I will make the world know him and appreciate his amazing journey and gifts!! I love you my dude! I know you are going to pull through! 🙏🏾
Bowers released a music video for his song ‘Okay Go,’ in 2012.
Bowers remains hospitalized.