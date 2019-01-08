Man in custody following police pursuit on I-5 in North County

SAN DIEGO — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through North County Tuesday morning during rush hour, said the California Highway Patrol.

The chase began on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton around 8:30 a.m. The suspect was armed, CHP confirmed.

The pursuit ended south of Via de la Valle just before 9 a.m. where the suspect attempted to run away and climb a fence. His attempt was unsuccessful and officers took him into custody.

The suspect is from Orange County, said authorities.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.