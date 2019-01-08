High surf to hit San Diego beaches this week

SAN DIEGO — A roughly 36-hour spell of hazardously heavy surf will hit San Diego-area beaches beginning Wednesday, making the ocean extra dicey for surfers, swimmers and boaters.

The large west swell is expected to arrive late Wednesday morning and generate waves of six to 14 feet in some locales, with the highest sets mostly occurring south of Encinitas, forecasters said.

The anticipated conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high-surf advisory, effective from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, and a small-craft advisory, set to run from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Among the dangers posed by the rough local seas will be strong rip currents, minor coastal flooding and coastal erosion, according to the federal agency, which cautioned that entrances to harbors — particularly Mission Bay — will be difficult due to breakers large enough to capsize boats.

The surf likely will peak late Wednesday into early Thursday, then slowly subside through Friday, the weather service advised.