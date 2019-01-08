Fiesta Island’s most prominent tenant feeling left out of development plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego is moving forward with plans to reshape and restructure Fiesta Island in Mission Bay.

Two plans are being considered to provide more access to the sand and water for both residents and their dogs. Plans also involve changing traffic patterns and roadways on the island -- something the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club is not too happy about.

"There are some things we would like to have feedback on," said the club's Brad Pagano.

Pagano says the group, which has been organizing the Over the Line Tournament for 65 years and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity, is being left out of planning.

"We just want to have a seat at the table to make sure what they're doing is not going to negatively impact the city," Pagano said. "We want to have a say after 65 years."

The city says the club and others who use Fiesta Island will be heard.

"It's about balancing the recreation our habitat areas on the island, the open space where cars, bikes and people are walking," said Alyssa Muto with the City of San Diego.