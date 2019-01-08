El Cajon cracks down on motorized scooters, bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- The city of El Cajon sealed the deal Tuesday to start tighter regulations on electric scooters and bikes being left all over town.

It was a swift and unanimous decision by council members, who voted to start impounding bikes and scooters if they're left laying around for longer than 72 hours.

"We are finding them in the bushes, we’re finding them in the streets, we’re finding them on people’s front lawns," said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

Wells said the city extended an offer to companies like Lime and Bird to work with officials and come up with a new way to store the scooters, but according to Wells, "they are not in the business of talking to us."

Now, if the scooters or bikes are impounded it will be up to the companies themselves to recover them.

The cost to recover a dockless vehicle will be $25 for the first, $50 for the second and $100 for every one after that.

The new regulation goes into effect immediately.