Suspected thief arrested following failed carjacking

SAN DIEGO — A man allegedly made a botched carjacking attempt in the Midway area Monday and was arrested a short time later, authorities reported.

The would-be car thief approached a motorist in the 2300 block of Midway Drive about 6 a.m., claimed to have a gun and demanded the man’s cellphone and car keys, according to San Diego police.

The 50-year-old victim complied, and the bandit got into his Chevrolet Volt and tried to drive off in it, Officer Robert Heims said. After finding himself unable to operate the vehicle, however, the thief got out and ran off, tossing away the victim’s keys and phone as he fled.

Officers responding to the crime found the suspect, identified as 39- year-old Robert John Bustillos, a short distance away and took him into custody, Heims said.

After the victim identified Bustillos as the alleged perpetrator, police took the suspect to San Diego Central Jail, where he was booked on charges of carjacking and robbery. He was being held on $75,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.