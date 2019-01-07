Study ranks most popular Netflix show in each state

SAN DIEGO — Americans really loved watching dramas in 2018.

For the Golden State, the romantic comedy drama, ‘Jane the Virgin,’ starring Gina Rodriguez, was the most streamed show, according to a new study by HighSpeedInternet.

CW’s charming show will conclude in its fifth season that premieres this spring.

‘Jane the Virgin’ is a change from California’s most streamed show in 2017, ‘Ingobernable.’

For other states, teen drama ’13 Reasons Why’ was the most popular show in Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Rhode Island.

Other popular shows in the U.S. include ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’