Newsom promises resistance to Trump policies in inaugural speech

SACRAMENTO -- Gavin Newsom was sworn-in Monday as California’ 40th governor at the state capitol in Sacramento.

He served as Lieutenant Governor under his predecessor Jerry Brown, who, at 80, leaves as the longest-serving governor in state history. Brown leaves Newsom a $14.5 billion budget surplus.

In his inaugural address, Newsom promised to lead California in resistance to the policies of the Trump administration.

“The eyes of the world are upon us, and now more than ever, America needs California,” Newsome said. “It needs the guiding light of our values and the progress they make possible. This is where America’s future is made. This is our charge. That is our calling. Now, let’s get to work.”

Newsom defeated Rancho Santa Fe resident John Cox in the November general election.

Among those attending Newsom’s swearing in were former governors Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis, and the recently elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.