Mental exam ordered for man accused of fatal bat beating

SAN DIEGO — A mental competency examination was ordered Monday for a man who made headlines in 2015 for jumping onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park and is now charged with murder for allegedly beating a man to death with a baseball bat in the Midway District.

Criminal proceedings were suspended for 29-year-old Christian Ewing after doubts were raised regarding his ability to understand the charges against him and assist his attorney in his defense. Ewing will be evaluated by a doctor next month and return to court for a mental competency hearing March 6.

The defendant faces 27 years to life if convicted of killing 57-year- old Gregory Freeman, who was found Dec. 5 in the 3900 block of Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass with trauma to his upper body. He died at a hospital four days later.

One witness told police that Freeman was on the ground when a man began to hit him with some sort of object, then fled, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

More than three years ago, Ewing sneaked into Swift’s concert and jumped onstage while she was performing. He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib. Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to probation and given credit for three years in custody.