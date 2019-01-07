Man struck by van in East County escapes without serious injury

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by a van Monday while walking in the crosswalk of an Interstate 8 offramp in El Cajon, but escaped serious injury, authorities said.

The 47-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk at the I-8 offramp to Second Street when he was struck by a Dodge van at 8:05 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with a complaint of pain to his leg, Garrow said.

The 50-year-old man behind the wheel of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Garrow said.