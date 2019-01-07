Man killed by hit-and-run driver outside strip club was young Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man who died over the weekend after being hit by a car outside a strip club was a Marine who had just finished training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

Police received a call at about 7 p.m. Saturday night that a man had been hit by a car on Midway Drive near Rosecrans and Enterprise streets. The car driver did not stop.

That man, who died from his injuries, was identified Monday as as Marine Pfc. Victor Molinar, a newly graduated Marine stationed at the Marine Recruit Depot.

Molinar’s body was found by two friends in the middle of the street in front of the Déjà Vu Strip Club and Paradise Lounge and Grill. According to people at the restaurant, the three walked over from the strip club and were trying to get drinks, but they were turned away because they were underage.

According to police, the group separated for an unknown reason and when the two friends went to search for Molinar they found him in traffic lanes on Midway hit by a car. Police are not providing much information on the incident.

FOX 5’s news partner, the San Diego Union-Tribune, reported Molinar enlisted on July 23, 2018, and was enrolled in the Infantry Training Battalion. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal after graduating from boot camp.

According to social media posts, Molinar was from Chicago.