Man covering his face robs Oceanside gas station

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man robbed a gas station convenience store Monday in Oceanside, police said. It was the second time a gas station in the North County city was robbed in a week.

It happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store at 3350 College Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Novak said.

The thief, whose face was covered, entered the convenience store, “simulated having a weapon” and demanded money from the clerk, Novak said, adding that he could not release details on what the man covered his face with.

The clerk complied and the suspect ran away in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, Novak said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

This was the second time in a week that a gas station in Oceanside was robbed.

A man robbed the Arco gas station at 3804 Plaza Drive Thursday. He covered his face and used a handgun during the robbery, police said.