Ex-Chargers player Kwamie Lassiter dies at 49

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kwamie Lassiter, a former safety for the San Diego Chargers, died Sunday at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack, according to Kansas University Athletics.

Lassiter played for KU from 1992-94 and then played 10 seasons in the NFL, FOX 4 reported.

Lassiter, whose son Kwamie Lassiter II is currently a junior wide receiver on the Jayhawks football team, helped lead KU to a victory in the 1992 Aloha Bowl and earned All-Big 8 Second Team honors in 1994. Lassiter led the Jayhawks in interceptions in 1992 with four and also in 1994 with three.

Following his Kansas career, Lassiter won a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 1995. In 2001 he was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl after grabbing nine interceptions.

He left Arizona as a free agent after the 2002 season, playing 10 games for the Chargers in 2003. He played four games for the St. Louis Rams in 2004 to finish out his career.

KU Athletics says Lassiter also created the Kwamie Lassiter Foundation, built to raise awareness for challenges children face growing up, including health issues like sickle cell, cancer and obesity.