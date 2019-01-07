Arrest made in deadly bowling alley shooting, police say

TORRANCE, Calif. — California police made an arrest Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling alley.

Three men were killed and four people wounded late Friday at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, 20 miles from Los Angeles. Torrance police spokesman Sgt. Ronald Harris told CNN more information on the arrest will be announced during a Monday afternoon press conference.

According to CNN affiliates KTLA and KABC, the three people who died at the scene were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28.

Police said two injured males were taken to a hospital and two other males sought medical attention on their own.

The gunshots went off just before midnight after a brawl involving first women and then men.

Detectives were to examine surveillance video recorded inside the building, Harris said.

“We’re also asking anyone in the public who might have seen anything, or (recorded) any cell phone video or other video, to come forward and help in this investigation,” Harris said.

Torrance police officers saw multiple people with gunshot wounds when they arrived and they started lifesaving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator, police said.