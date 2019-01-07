× 7 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Playa del Carmen

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, Mexico — Seven people were killed and another person was injured after a shooting at a bar in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen Sunday, sources say.

The shooting occurred at a bar called ‘Las Virginias’. The bar is not located near the tourist zone, the Associated Press reported.

The incident was possibly related to a small drug cartel, said The Secretary of Public Safety Quintana Roo, Alberto Capella.

Currently, the U.S. Department of State advises tourists to use increased caution when traveling to Mexico due to crime.