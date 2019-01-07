23-year-old ID’d as man who cut his throat, shot by cop in Midway District

SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after a grisly incident in the Midway District, authorities said Monday.

Ryan Bowers allegedly cut his throat with a knife and pulled out a different knife from his jacket pocket once officers arrived at the scene, said San Diego Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday from a person reporting that they managed to get a knife away from Bowers after he used the weapon to cut his throat at a residence in the 3100 block of Cauby Street, Lt. Dupree said.

Officers responded to the location and family member of Bowers let them into the apartment and led them to a back bedroom, Dupree said. When officers approached the man in the bedroom he allegedly pulled out a knife from his jacket pocket and raised it up toward officers.

The officers then drew their weapons and ordered the man to back up, but the man continued to advance on the officers with the knife pointed at them, the lieutenant said.

One of the officers then fired his weapon at the man, striking him at least once in the upper body, Dupree said.

Officers at the scene gave medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Bowers was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting.