Woman found dead in apparent single-car crash

SANTEE, Calif. — A woman was found dead at the scene of an apparent single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The woman was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old Ashleigh Hanson of Santee.

Hanson’s car was found off the roadway just before 8 a.m. near the 11400 block of Woodside Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Details were scant, but Perkins said deputies found Hanson inside the car who appeared to have died of injuries sustained in a crash.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

However, weather and speed may have contributed to the collision, said the Sheriff’s office.