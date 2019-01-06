Storm brings light rain; High Surf Advisory in place through Monday morning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County could see up to a half-inch of precipitation by noon Sunday as a North Pacific storm continues to spread across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure trough moving over Southern California was also predicted to drop a quarter to half-inch of precipitation along the coast and across the inland valleys, up to an inch in the East County highlands, and a tenth to quarter-inch in the deserts, NWS forecasters said.

Skies are expected to clear by Sunday afternoon and remain mostly

Mountain areas are expected to experience strong with with gusts up to 40 mph.

As of Saturday afternoon, small amounts of rain — no more than two- hundredths of an inch — had fallen in Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, the NWS said. Some light rain could be seen falling in the Mission Valley area as well.

A little less than a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded at a gauge along Interstate 8 near Boulevard.

The unsettled atmospheric system also may put down some layers of frozen white flakes — up to several inches worth — in elevations above 5,000 feet, including lofty locales such as Cuyamaca Peak and Palomar Mountain.

NWS forecaster Dan Gregoria said there was some reported snowfall on Palomar Mountain Saturday afternoon, but it had since turned back into rain.

The storm also was causing a large swell contributing to high surf at local beaches. Those conditions are expected to last through 2 a.m. Monday morning, when the surf should drop quickly.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday, when a fast-moving follow- up storm is likely to generate some modest showers into Thursday morning, the NWS reported.