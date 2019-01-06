× Person killed in morning multi-car crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Interstate 5 in Mission Bay.

The crash on the northbound freeway, south of Clairemont Drive, occurred at 5:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

With incomplete details, authorities said the crash may have involved an SUV spinning out of control and smashing into the center divider, prompting that vehicle to smash into at least three to four other vehicles.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more details become available.