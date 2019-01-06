Mustang plows into San Carlos home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A yellow Mustang crashed through a garage door and into a home after a woman lost control of the car as she backed out of her driveway in San Carlos Sunday.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened around noon on Mission Bonita Drive, police told FOX 5.

The woman somehow lost control of the car as she backed up, and tried unsuccessfully to apply the car's emergency brake as she crashed through a neighbor's garage door and into one of the home's wall.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash and the driver was not seriously injured, according to police. The family will not be allowed to return home until a structural engineer can determine the house is safe.