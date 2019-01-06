Disneyland set to increase prices, again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s about to get a little more expensive to visit ‘the happiest place on Earth.’

Starting Sunday, the Disneyland Resort will increase prices by 25 percent for annual passes, parking and daily tickets.

It will now cost more than $100 for a daily ticket and daily parking passes will cost $25, up from $20.

The uptick comes less than a year after a 18 percent increase, according to the LA Times. It’s also months before the park is set to open the highly anticipated and $1 billion project, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Luckily, Southern California residents are in luck over the next few months. The park is offering special rates on 3-day passes beginning January 7 to May 20.