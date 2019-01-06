Deputies search for armed man who tried to steal Wendy’s worker’s car

SAN DIEGO — Deputies were searching for an armed man who tried to steal a worker’s car outside a North County fast food restaurant Sunday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Calls came in around 9:15 p.m. from the Wendy’s on West Vista Way in Vista, officials told FOX 5. Dispatchers were told a woman who worked at the restaurant was attacked by a man in the parking lot, who tried to steal her car but was unsuccessful.

Police said the man was armed with a handgun and last seen walking westbound on Vista Way. Deputies were spread out searching the area.

No one was hurt in the original incident, officials said.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.