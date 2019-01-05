Woman struck by pickup truck after crossing street outside sidewalk, police say

SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning with several injuries suffered in a collision with a pick-up truck in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

The woman was standing along the south curb in the 7400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at 10 p.m. Friday when she crossed the street, outside a crosswalk, and was struck by a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling westbound in the No. 1 lane of the street, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman suffered a lacerated kidney, several fractured ribs and a large hematoma to her head and was transported to a hospital, Tansey said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.