Watch: Stampede of fans rush through entrance to Cowboys game

DALLAS — It was utter chaos when the doors opened for the Dallas Cowboys’ Wild Card playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, a scene one reporter captured on video.

AT&T Stadium doors have opened for Cowboys vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/UTl68lVNwr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2019

The video, tweeted by Jon Machota with Dallas News, shows utter chaos at AT&T Stadium as eager fans rushed through the doors. At least one person took a hard fall during the stampede.

The Dallas Cowboys offer standing-room-only tickets to fans who assemble first-come, first-serve on six decks at the stadium. It’s possible the rush was led by people vying for the best view. Perhaps others wanted to be first in line for a cold beer.

Regardless, excitement is clearly high for playoff football. The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. and you can watch all the action on FOX 5.