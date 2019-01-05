Man dies after getting hit by car in Midway District

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in the Midway District Saturday night.

The deadly crash happened on Midway Drive near Rosecrans and Enterprise streets around 7 p.m., San Diego Police told FOX 5.

Medics tried to revive the man but he died at the scene without being taken to a hospital, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The man may have been hit by another car, according to the newspaper, and police were still searching for drivers who could be involved in the crash.

Police described one car that hit the man as an older-model, four-door, gold Honda Accord. It would have front-end damage from the crash, police told the Union-Tribune.

