Harold Brown, defense secretary for Jimmy Carter, dies in San Diego at 91

SAN DIEGO — Harold Brown, a renowned scientist who served as secretary of defense for President Jimmy Carter and helped develop the United States’ nuclear capabilities, has died at 91, it was announced Saturday.

Harold Brown, a brilliant scientist who helped develop America’s nuclear arsenal and served as secretary of defense in the Carter administration, has died at 91https://t.co/S49BQZFItw — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 5, 2019

Brown passed away at his Rancho Santa Fe home on Friday, the New York Times reported. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

“As defense secretary from 1977 to 1981, Mr. Brown presided over the most formidable power in history: legions of intercontinental ballistic missiles and fleets of world-ranging bombers and nuclear submarines, with enough warheads to wipe out Soviet society many times over,” the newspaper wrote in his obituary.

Brown also helped negotiate the country’s first strategic arms control treaty and more recently served as a trustee for the Rand Corporation, a California-based global policy think tank.