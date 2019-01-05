Disneyland offers special rates on 3-day tickets to SoCal residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland is offering Southern California families a magical opportunity to see Mickey, Minnie and friends.

The special pricing applies to a three-day offer:

3-day, 1-park per day ticket for $179

3-day Park Hopper ticket for $234

Tickets can be used for three consecutive days or three separate days throughout the travel period.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting January 7 through May 20. Tickets expire on May 23, 2019 and with blockout dates of April 14 through April 22.

Disney also offers special rates for rooms at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort if you’re staying Sunday through Thursday nights until April 11, 2019.