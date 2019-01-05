Deputy shoots man at East County Del Taco

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy shot a man who allegedly threatened a family with a gun at an East County fast food restaurant Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a Lemon Grove Del Taco on Broadway Avenue near State Route 94. A family at the restaurant called 911 saying a man with a gun was threatening them around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, “the suspect confronted them,” and a deputy shot him, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said

Watch Commander: @SDSOLemonGrove Deputy-Involved Shooting Update 1/2: A family inside a Del Taco called 9-1-1 to report a man with a gun was threatening them. When deputies arrived, the suspect confronted them, leading to a shooting. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 6, 2019

Officials said the man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment but did not release any information on his condition. No deputies were injured in the shooting and authorities were not searching for any additional suspects.