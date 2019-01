SAN DIEGO — Four people were injured in a multi-car crash on Highway 188 in an East County border town Friday night.

The crash happened just north of the border in Tecate around 6:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

All four patients were rushed to hospitals.

#TecateIC [final] Resources at scene have updated the patient count to 4, all have been transported to area hospitals via ground ambulance. pic.twitter.com/aXTl4kWUAr — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 5, 2019

