Suspect accused of stabbing, strangling man in University City

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing and strangling another man in the University City area of San Diego was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect got into a fight with a 20-year-old woman about 7 p.m. inside of a home in the 7400 block of Charmant Drive and a 53-year-old man who was also at the home tried to break up the fight, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the older man in the head by an ear, then punched him several times and choked him with both hands, Heims said. The victim did not lose consciousness, Heims said.

The suspect ran from the home before officers arrived, but later returned and was arrested, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call San Diego Police Department detectives at 858-552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.