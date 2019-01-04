Police seek man who robbed North County convenience store at gunpoint

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man suspected of robbing a gas station convenience store at gunpoint in Oceanside remained at large Friday.

The robbery happened about 8:35 p.m. Thursday at the ampm [sic] adjacent to the Arco gas station at 3804 Plaza Drive, Oceanside police Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

The thief, whose face was covered, entered the convenience store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, Sadler said, adding that he could not release details on what the man covered his face with.

The clerk complied and the suspect drove away in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, Sadler said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark colored SUV.