Police search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Friday.

Evelyne Delorme was last seen around noon in her home in the University City area. She was wearing a cream-colored knit pullover and pink sweatpants. Delorme was possibly driving a dark gray 2010 Toyota Camry with California license plate number 6LLW753 and rear bumper damage.

Police say Delorme may not know where she is or how to get home.

Anyone with information about Delorme should call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or SDPD Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.