× Phil’s BBQ closes in Point Loma for $1.25M renovation

SAN DIEGO – A popular barbecue restaurant in Point Loma has closed for a six-week facelift.

The Phil’s BBQ at 3750 Sports Arena Blvd. closed its doors on Jan. 2 for a $1.25 million renovation that will expand the dining and bar areas, add TV screens and give the restaurant and new coat of paint. During the renovation, the chain’s restaurants in Santee, San Marcos and Rancho Bernardo will remain open.

“We’re committed to re-investing in our restaurants to make sure we continually offer guests the best and most up to date dining experience,” owner Phil Pace said in a written statement. “More than one million customers walk through the Phil’s BBQ Point Loma doors per year – it was time for an upgrade.”

The restaurant is expected to reopen on Feb. 11 if work goes according to schedule.

In an effort to keep customers loyal during the renovation, Phil’s BBQ is launching a “Shutdown Sweepstakes” contest. People can enter on the Phil’s BBQ website for a chance to win prizes including a grand prize of $2,500 in cash plus a $2,500 gift card to Phil’s BBQ.

Also, during the renovation, Phil’s Santee, San Marco and Rancho Bernardo restaurants will offer all-day happy hours.