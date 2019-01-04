East County youth correctional facility eyed for migrant shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- City officials have identified a new space as a potential shelter for migrants who have been processed at the border and released into San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Friday.

The proposed shelter at Camp Barrett, a former youth correctional facility in Alpine, would be funded by the Alliance Healthcare Foundation and operated by "a third-party vendor specializing in emergency shelter operations," according to a letter from the City to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

"To humanely assist migrants being released into San Diego after federal processing at the border, today the City of San Diego submitted a letter to Cal OES identifying a city-owned property that could be used as a temporary shelter," the mayor said about the new proposal. "It will require the collaboration of multiple agencies and non-profits to develop a long-term solution."

In the City's letter, officials noted that a temporary shelter in the South Bay does not fulfill the proper permitting requirement to operate long-term. The shelter will need to be vacated by Feb. 4, officials wrote.

The letter goes on to explain that Camp Barrett is no longer used as a correctional facility and is slated to be sold, "however, the site could be leased to the State and or a third-party vendor on a temporary basis" to be used for the migrant shelter. The facility already is permitted for residential use.

"We would be happy to continue ... discussions focusing on Camp Barrett if the site proves to be a viable option," the letter concludes.