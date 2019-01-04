× EMT, father of 2 young boys identified as motorcyclist killed in wrong-way SR-76 crash

BONSALL, Calif. — An EMT and father of 2 young boys was identified as the victim of a wrong-way crash on SR-76, authorities announced Friday.

Christopher Williams was riding on a motorcycle when he was fatally struck during the overnight hours of January 1 by a suspected wrong-way DUI driver, said police.

Williams was also the husband of Sarah Williams, a public safety dispatcher with the Oceanside Police Department.

Williams was the loving father of 8-year-old Jonathan and 5-year-old Nathan.

“While words cannot express the grief and pain we all feel as part of the Law Enforcement family, we all know that there will be harder days and times ahead,” said Jim Ridenour, President of the Oceanside Police Officer Association. “Having a member of your family ripped from your life without warning is terrible, raising two small boys on a meager public safety paycheck will be near impossible.”

Pvt. Adam Daniel Barooshian, 25, with the 11th Marine Regiment, allegedly drove east on westbound lanes of SR-76 near Via Monserate early Tuesday and collided with a motorcyclist, according to California Highway Patrol officer Mark Latulippe.

“A Lexus IS 300 was traveling eastbound within the westbound lanes of SR-76 and collided head-on with a man on a Suzuki motorcycle traveling in the correct, westbound direction, killing the rider,” Latulippe said. “A third vehicle was involved when it was struck by debris from the initial impact.”

The incident occurred at 3:54 a.m., said Latulippe.

Baroonshian faces a first-degree murder charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Vista.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family.