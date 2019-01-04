Authorities identify victim in Pacific Beach murder

SAN DIEGO– The man who was fatally shot at a Pacific Beach home was identified, it was announced Friday.

Marcantony Mendivil, 44, was killed during the morning hours of December 29, said Lt. Matt Dobbs with the San Diego Police Department.

Police first received a call about the shooting on Wilbur Avenue near Soledad Mountain Road just before 2 a.m.

Officers found Mendivil suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. The officers gave CPR until they were relieved by paramedics, said Lt. Matt Dobbs with the San Diego Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., according to Dobbs.

Paul Weinberger,50, who lived at the house where the fatal shooting took place, and 37-year-old Freddy Sosa were booked into jail “for charges related to the homicide,” officials said. The Homicide Unit did not comment on a possible motivation for the murder.

Weinberger and Sosa were set to be arraigned January 4.

Despite an exhaustive search, Mendivil’s next of kin have not yet been located, said Dobbs.