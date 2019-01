× Thick, black smoke from fire in Tijuana seen in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A big building fire burning south of the San Diego-Mexico border sent a large column of dark smoke in the air, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze posed no threats north of the border, the state agency reports.

Video from the San Diego Gas & Electric cameras showed thick, black smoke filling the air in Tijuana, near Otay Mesa.

