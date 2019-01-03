Watch Live: Driver escapes multiple PIT maneuvers in wild chase

LOS ANGELES — Police chased a car through Los Angeles toward Orange County Thursday.

The driver escaped after being spun around by multiple PIT maneuvers, driving the wrong way at times to escape patrol cars and speed away. The driver is suspected of hitting a pedestrian shortly before the chase began and the car’s front windshield was significantly damaged.

The car first made its way on surface streets through the city’s Westside neighborhoods, driving through Westchester near LAX, into Culver City and the Playa Vista area, and then getting onto Interstate 405. The driver then headed south through the region’s South Bay and toward Orange County.

