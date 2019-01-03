Most popular baby names in San Diego are Liam, Emma

SAN DIEGO – The two most popular baby names in San Diego County in 2018 were Liam and Emma, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

Emma led all other names with 264. Liam led all boys’ names with 242, followed by Noah at 202.

It was the third consecutive year in which Emma led all girls’ names and the second consecutive year that Liam led among boys. Noah has placed either second or first among boys’ names in each of the last four years, according to county data.

Nationally, Liam and Emma were second and third, respectively, among names for boys and girls born in 2018, with Jackson and Sophia topping the list, according to the parenting website babycenter.com.

In total, 41,555 babies were born in San Diego County in 2018. Of those, 21,313 were boys and 20,242 were girls.

Most Popular Boy Names

Liam Noah Sebastian Mateo Benjamin Daniel Ethan Oliver Alexander Logan

Most Popular Girl Names

Emma Olivia Mia Isabella Camila Sophia Sofia Victoria Mila Charlotte

