Gulls win fourth consecutive game

SAN DIEGO – Joseph Blandisi scored the tie-breaking goal with one minute, 10 seconds to play and Kevin Boyle stopped 33 of 34 shots to help the San Diego Gulls to a 2-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday evening in Bakersfield.

Blandisi put a shot from between the faceoff circles past Dylan Wells for his sixth goal of the season. Matt Berry and Luke Schenn were credited with the assists.

The victory extended the Gulls winning streak to a season-high four games. Each of their three previous attempts to extend a three-game winning streak ended in a loss.

Three of the victories during the streak came against the Condors, the Edmonton Oilers American Hockey League affiliate.

The victory also extended the Gulls (15-11-1-3) season-high standings point streak to nine games on seven victories and two shootout losses.

In the AHL, teams receive two points for any type of victory and one point for a loss in overtime or a shootout.

Bakersfield (16-12-1-1) tied the score on 15:05 into the second period when David Gust put in a rebound for a power-play goal before a crowd at Rabobank Arena announced at 3,090.

The Gulls opened the scoring 3:17 into the first period when Adam Cracknell won a faceoff from Cooper Marody and then puck went to Berry who put a wrist shot past Wells for his second goal in his 10 games since signing a professional tryout with the Gulls Dec. 7.

Cracknell was playing his first game with the Gulls since Dec. 21. He had been loaned to Team Canada to play in the 92nd Spengler Cup in Switzerland, the world’s oldest club hockey tournament.

The Gulls killed four of the Condors five power-play opportunities, including a two-man advantage for 1:20 of the third period. The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, failed to score on their lone power play.

The Gulls were outshot, 34-27, including 17-7 in the first period.

Boyle (11-5-0-0) won his sixth consecutive game, tying his longest streak in his three seasons in the AHL. He is 3-0-0-0 against Bakersfield this season with a 1.67 goals against average.

Wells (4-3-0-0) made 25 saves.

“We weren’t great for two periods and … they got it together for the third,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said.

“It’s great that our standards have changed. We’re up 1-0 after the first period and we were fairly upset with how we were playing. I think that just shows you part of the process of going through the season.”

The Gulls will resume play Friday, playing host to the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Barracuda have the league’s second- best points percentage, .724, despite three consecutive losses to the Gulls.