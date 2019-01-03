Families escape fire at Carlsbad apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A few families escaped a fire that burned inside their apartments in Carlsbad Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire sparked inside an apartment at the 1000 block of Chinquapin Avenue, near Harrison Street around 4 a.m. Thursday and caused families to evacuate, fire officials said. No one was injured.

Two of four units had major damage, according to firefighters.

Firefighters from Encinitas, Vista, Oceanside and Carlsbad were called to help.

Red Cross was at the apartment to assist the families.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.