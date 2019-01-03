Ex-con denies kidnapping woman at Taser-point, sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An ex-con accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman in two separate locations before letting her out of his truck in Logan Heights pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges, including rape and sexual penetration by force.

Phillip Terrel McLeod, 47, who has a criminal record that includes a similar kidnapping case from 2002, faces 160 years to life in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Patrick Espinoza, McLeod was ordered held on $2 million bail.

The prosecutor said the 27-year-old alleged victim in the current case was initially attacked on Delta Street near Balboa Elementary School about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Espinoza alleged that McLeod pulled up and threatened to use a Taser on the woman, then forced her into his white pickup truck and drove her to an area near 39th Street and Broadway in Mount Hope, where she was sexually assaulted.

The prosecutor said the victim fought back and McLeod drove her to Logan Heights, where he allegedly tried to rape her again. The victim pleaded with McLeod to let her go, and he did so near 32nd Street and National Avenue, Espinoza said.

McLeod -- who is also charged with kidnapping for rape, attempted rape, assault with intent to commit rape, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer -- was arrested Dec. 29.

He will be back in court Jan. 15 for a readiness conference and the following day for a preliminary hearing.