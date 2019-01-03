× Countywide blood drive to stock hospitals during flu season

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Credit Union and the San Diego Blood Bank will host a blood drive Thursday at six SDCCU locations around San Diego County.

The blood drive is part of San Diego Cares, a campaign to keep hospitals well-stocked throughout the holiday season as well as cold and flu season. According to the blood bank, donations tend to slow in November and December because donors travel more and are busy with holiday plans. Consequently, blood supply levels at local hospitals and medical centers can fall to critically low levels.

County residents can donate blood at any of the six blood drive locations. Participating locations include the SDCCU Encinitas branch at 501 N. El Camino Real, the SDCCU Operations Center branch at 6545 Sequence Drive, the SDCCU San Marcos branch at 790 W. San Marcos Blvd., the SDCCU Santee branch at 286 Town Center Parkway, the SDCCU Sports Arena branch at 3455 Sports Arena Blvd. and the SDCCU Vista branch at 1475 W. Vista Way.

The blood drive will begin at 10 a.m. at all six locations. The San Diego Cares campaign runs through Jan. 15.