3 arrested after 2 San Diego teens tortured, killed in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — Three men have been arrested following an investigation into the killings of two San Diego teens and their friend in Tijuana, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, sourcing Mexican authorities.

The victims were in an apartment on the morning of Nov. 24 when a group of people arrived, torturing them for roughly two hours before killing them, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office said, according to the newspaper.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Christopher Alexis Gomez, 18-year-old Juan Suarez-Ojeda and 17-year-old Angel Said Robles, the newspaper reported. Gomez and Suarez-Ojeda were from San Diego; Robles was from Tijuana. Gomez and Suarez-Ojeda both attended school in Encanto.

The suspects were identified only as Fabricio, Esteban Manuel and Alejandro, according to the newspaper. Authorities did not provide a cause of death or possible motive.

Classmates of the teenagers gathered at a park in Encanto to hold a vigil in their memory.