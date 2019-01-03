2 killed in New Year’s Eve crash identified

JAMUL, Calif. — Authorities released the names Thursday of the 21-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman killed in a traffic accident in Jamul on New Year’s Eve.

Yannis Floros and Tabia Watson were fatally injured when the eastbound Cadillac sedan they were in veered out of control and skidded into the path of an oncoming SUV in the 13700 block of Campo Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The resulting broadside collision near Lyons Valley Road killed Watson, a passenger in the Cadillac, at the scene, the county agency reported. Medics took Floros, the driver, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

The two occupants of the SUV suffered moderately serious injuries in the wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.