Water main break floods street near Sharp Memorial Hospital

SAN DIEGO — A water main break flooded the road near an entrance to Sharp Memorial Hospital early Wednesday evening.

The flooding started around 5 p.m., creating a several-foot-wide sinkhole in the road at Health Center Drive and Frost Street, according to San Diego police.

Authorities closed traffic lanes in the area to allow for repairs and the water supply was shut off by 6 p.m.

The break and subsequent flooding had no impact on hospital services, Carlos Delgado, a representative for the adjacent Rady Children’s Hospital said. Sharp Memorial did not immediately return calls from FOX 5.