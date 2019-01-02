USC grads on a mission to attend world record number of bowl games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A group of USC grads so disappointed by the season the Trojans had decided to gather together and attend as many bowl games as they could to break the Guinness World Record.

It's called "Bowlmaggedon." The record is estimated at 10 games, and as of the Holiday Bowl, they had attended 13 bowl games. The group's goal is 17 total.

The Bowlmageddon journey will end on Jan. 7 at the National Championship, where the Guinness World Record committee will be there to solidify their achievement.