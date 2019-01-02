Super Dave Osbourne actor Bob Einstein dies at 76

LOS ANGELES – Actor Bob Einstein, the comedian known for playing Super Dave Osborne in the 1980s and appearing in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died, his brother announced Wednesday. He was 76.

Einstein won an Emmy in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for his work on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and in 1976 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for his work on “Van Dyke and Company,” according to IMDB.

His brother Albert Brooks tweeted about his death, calling him a “brilliantly funny man,” KTLA reported.