Ramona residents experience near freezing temperatures

RAMONA, Cailf. — Ramona is just one of the communities throughout San Diego County expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and local residents say they weren’t quite expecting it.

As of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night it was 35 degrees in Ramona, according to National Weather Service.

Here are the current temps across the area as of 9:45 PM. Bundle up if out and about tonight or early tomorrow morning! #CAwx #winterweather #Brrrr pic.twitter.com/OhLThdAnnB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 3, 2019

“Maybe in the 40s or the 50s it’s not too bad, but anything under 60 [degrees] for Ramona people – it’s already a panic,” said Nora Seidl, owner of Packard’s Coffee Shop.

Her shop became quite the busy stop during the first two days of the new year as well.

“A lot of people were coming in, getting coffee and telling us about their adventure — that they’re going up to Julian to play in the snow,” said Seidl.

Some local residents were enjoying the brisk air.

“I finally got to wear a jacket, I’m happy,” said Nancy Zelonka.

Others like Charlene Pulsonetti had to re-adjust.

“I grew up in New York and I went to school in Boston for a couple of years and now with this weather I am remembering how cold it can get. So I have to kind of pull out my coat and my gloves and just get ready for that lifestyle again.”